noob.finance ($NOOB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $193,254.76

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 126.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. noob.finance has a market cap of $193,254.76 and approximately $7,334.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One noob.finance token can currently be purchased for about $8.83 or 0.00045332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00159728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00942051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00257159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00445624 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00157351 BTC.

noob.finance Token Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

