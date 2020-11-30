North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) (CVE:NAN) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) (CVE:NAN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $7.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

