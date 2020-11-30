Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 586 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $133.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.37. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

