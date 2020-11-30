NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) (CVE:NCX) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) (CVE:NCX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.23. NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 22,300 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) Company Profile (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 33,149 hectares located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

