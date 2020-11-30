Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Shares of Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 96.43 and a current ratio of 96.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.45.

In related news, Director Stanley William Leo Spavold acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967,371 shares in the company, valued at C$1,425,758.23.

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and lead, as well as oil and gas located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada; and oil and gas in Israel, the United States, Brazil, and Canada.

