Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) (CVE:NBVA) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) (CVE:NBVA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.17. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 985 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in the cloud in North America. It offers Nubeva Prisms SSL/TLS decryption solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to monitor network traffic and data in motion for threats; Netflow/IPFIX network protocols designed to collect IP traffic information enabling enterprises to determine the source and destination of traffic and to analyze traffic to identify the cause of congestion or to detect intrusion; and Nubeva Prisms Services Processor, a cloud-native packet processor.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.