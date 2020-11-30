Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

OMP stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,750. The stock has a market cap of $372.94 million, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 2.69. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

