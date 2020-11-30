ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $9,543.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002046 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,680.56 or 1.00336038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00028537 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002703 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00072915 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

