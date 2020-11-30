OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 96,253 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $421,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

NYSE OGE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

