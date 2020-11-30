Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Olin stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. 7,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.04. Olin has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

