Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) Shares Gap Down to $46.50

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.50, but opened at $41.00. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) shares last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 3,270,292 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $167.06 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.81.

About Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

