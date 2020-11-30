Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Up 22.3%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC)’s share price shot up 22.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.69 and last traded at C$4.39. 421,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 233,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.67. The stock has a market cap of $155.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.38.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

