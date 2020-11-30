Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $801,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka property that comprises 39 mineral claims covering an area of 1266 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the McWatters property that includes 12 mineral claims covering an area of 404.17 hectares located near Rouyn Noranda, Quebec.

