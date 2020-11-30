OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPRX stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $379.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

