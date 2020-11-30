OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.
In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
OPRX stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $379.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.
