Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

ORCL stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 103,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

