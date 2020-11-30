Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Acquires 1,615 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 44,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $116.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

