Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Acquires 2,800 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.4% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after buying an additional 1,792,160 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,131,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.26. The company has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $164.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

