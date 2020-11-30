Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.00. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.69 and a 200 day moving average of $296.05. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

