Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up approximately 1.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,742,637. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.