Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys 800 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.2% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,529,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $161,356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 910,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $99,062,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 319,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $4,353,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $107.72. 65,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,955. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,600,558 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

