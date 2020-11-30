Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.8% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 6.9% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $357,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $177.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,179. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $181.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

