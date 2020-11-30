Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.7% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,742. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

