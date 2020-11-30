Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 52.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,924,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

