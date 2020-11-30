Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 153,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.14. 112,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,080,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.