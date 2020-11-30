Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,460,000 after acquiring an additional 329,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,316 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

AMT stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.50. 19,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,885. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

