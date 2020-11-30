Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $400,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.3% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,819,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

