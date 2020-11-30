Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 87,635 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 125,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 26,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $84.01. 140,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,327. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

