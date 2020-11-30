Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.47. 122,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,437. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,952.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

