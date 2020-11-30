Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.96. 51,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,566. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

