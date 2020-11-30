Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Purchases 200 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.50. 85,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,901. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

