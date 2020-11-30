Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 54,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,117,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.96. 257,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,814,816. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $369.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

