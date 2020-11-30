Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 4.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,365,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock worth $20,881,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Argus increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

HD stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

