Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.3% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $2,215,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.45 on Monday, reaching $369.89. 9,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.23 and its 200-day moving average is $378.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

