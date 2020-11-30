Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 6,200 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,789,000 after buying an additional 898,764 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,283 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 234,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 186,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 139,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.71. 158,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.