Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ORTIF stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

