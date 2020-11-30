Own (CHX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Own has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Own token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00073518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.46 or 0.00387213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $563.68 or 0.02892527 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Own

Own is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official website for Own is owndata.network . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . Own’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

