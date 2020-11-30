Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Stock Rating Lowered by VTB Capital

VTB Capital lowered shares of Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
NOVKY opened at $163.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56. Pao Novatek has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.50.
Pao Novatek Company Profile
