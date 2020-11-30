ParkinGo Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $601,555.69 and approximately $91.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.22 or 0.99976812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00028804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002735 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00072915 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

