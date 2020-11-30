PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 380.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 4.2% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $456,681,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $209.26. The company had a trading volume of 147,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,030. The stock has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $216.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

