Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lowered Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

PSO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.76. 7,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,030. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 18.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 39.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

