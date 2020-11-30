Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lowered Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
PSO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.76. 7,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,030. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.80.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.