Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PUGOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peugeot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Peugeot in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Peugeot in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Peugeot alerts:

Shares of PUGOY opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.19. Peugeot has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.