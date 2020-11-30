Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.3% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 668,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

