PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

PHAS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.79. 5,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,990. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

