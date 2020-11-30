Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 112,062 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 146,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 18,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $65.23 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $116.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

