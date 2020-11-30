Phoenix Global Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (PHX)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $144,843.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00159555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.56 or 0.00939428 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00256880 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00446994 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

PHX is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,398,181,836 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

