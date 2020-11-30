PhoenixDAO Market Cap Tops $872,194.25 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $872,194.25 and approximately $68,307.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00159728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00942051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00257159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00445624 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00157351 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,897,139 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.