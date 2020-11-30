Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.72. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 18,412 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $138.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

