Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Cut by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management trimmed its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Polaris accounts for approximately 2.3% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 26,004.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Polaris by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Polaris by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 57,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Polaris by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Shares of PII stock opened at $95.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -104.99 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

