Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.50

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $70.91, with a volume of 42 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,215,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,087. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 19.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

