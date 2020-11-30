Primecoin Price Hits $0.0508 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $11,370.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,196,326 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

